Tata Power unit commissions 126 MW of floating solar in India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), an arm of Tata Power, has announced the commissioning of a 126 MW Omkareshwar floating solar project. It executed the project on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.
The Omkareshwar floating solar installation in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh supplies power to the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Co. Ltd. (MPPTCL).
The project, uniquely positioned between the Indirasagar and Omkareshwar hydroelectric reservoirs, presented complex environmental and logistical challenges such as fluctuating water levels, high winds, and limited site access. Despite these challenges, the TPREL team was able to complete the project within just 26 months.
The project features 213,460 bifacial glass-to-glass modules, and is expected to generate 204,580 MWh of energy per year.
“To ensure stability and operational efficiency, the installation incorporates cutting-edge engineering solutions such as robust mooring systems, wave breakers, ballast anchors, and adaptive cableways. Additionally, it hosts the world’s largest inverter floating platform, covering 260 hectares of water body area,” stated TPREL. “Beyond carbon reduction, the project conserves an estimated 32.5 million cubic meters of water annually by minimizing reservoir evaporation.”
