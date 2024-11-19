DAS Solar to build 3 GW solar module factory in France

From pv magazine France

Chinese PV module maker DAS Solar plans to build a 3 GW solar panel factory in Mandeure, in France's Doubs department.

Vice President Shi Si announced the project during a recent press briefing organized by the Pays de Montbéliard Agglomération (PMA).

The company will invest €109 million to establish three production lines in a 51,000 sqm facility, repurposing a former Faurecia (now Forvia) automotive subcontractor site.

DAS Solar set up DAS Solar France in September to facilitate the project and aims to begin production by 2025.

The company also plans to expand into the full PV supply chain, including solar cell manufacturing and subcontracting for cables, connectors, and wafers through partnerships with Chinese and local suppliers.

This factory wil be DAS Solar's first in Europe, adding to its 14 existing sites in China employing 8,900 people.

Shi attributed the decision to strong demand in the European Union for locally manufactured products and productive discussions with the French government. The company considered Germany and Spain before selecting France for the facility.