Panasonic releases new R32 heat pumps

Japan's Panasonic has released two new heat pump lines for the Canadian market. The EXTERIOS Z and ClimaPure XZ product lines are ductless and use R32 (difluoromethane) as a refrigerant.
“R32 is a more climate-friendly cooling agent that maintains efficient heat transfer capabilities,” the company said. “We are setting a new standard for air quality and energy efficiency and paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.”
EXTERIOS Z includes five models, offering cooling capacities from 8,700 Btu/h to 24,000 Btu/h and heating capacities from 10,900 Btu/h to 28,800 Btu/h. The smallest cooling model consumes 2.55 kW, while the largest uses 7.02 kW. In heating mode, energy use ranges from 3.21 kW to 8.46 kW, depending on the model.
“The EXTERIOS Z series is a versatile line of ductless air source heat pumps that are more energy efficient than our previous models. To add to its energy-efficient capabilities, it features artificial intelligence with AI ECO technology,” the company said. “This smart system automatically adjusts power and temperature settings to keep homes comfortable. Additionally, it optimizes the compressor’s rotation speed for even greater energy efficiency.”
Panasonic said the ClimaPure XZ series uses “state-of-the-art air purification,” delivering 10 times more hydroxyl radicals per second compared to previous models.
“These highly reactive molecules neutralize pollutants, pollens, allergens, and odors, while moisturizing skin and hair,” it said.
The ClimaPure XZ also comes in five models, ranging from capacity cooling in the exact same range to electricity usage as the EXTERIOS Z series.
“It can also be connected through Panasonic’s Comfort Cloud App, which is an all-in-one control center for heat pumps, allowing users to monitor their energy consumption and switch on nanoe X mode to purify their homes on demand,” they added.
