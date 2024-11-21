US corporates seek to install more than 3 GWh of battery storage

Technology companies are the dominant corporates investing in solar and energy storage as electricity demand soars to keep pace with data center growth.

Image: Orsted

ith the rise in electricity demand and decrease in solar prices, US companies are investing in record levels of solar and energy storage to power operations and offset their emissions.

The Solar Energy Industries Association’s (SEIA) ninth annual “Solar Means Business” report, noted that through Q1, 2024, US businesses had reported more than 3 GWh of contracted battery energy storage which is expected to come online through 2029.

Source: Solar Means Business, SEIA

The document also reported corporate energy storage use exceeded 1.8 GWh and businesses had added nearly 40 GW of solar generation capacity.

