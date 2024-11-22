Solarwatt presents new residential battery

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based Solarwatt has unveiled a new storage system for residential PV systems.

The “Battery vision” system can be configured with a capacity of 5.2 kWh up to a maximum of 18.2 kWh and can be installed as a single-phase or three-phase and as a DC or AC system, which makes the product equally suitable for new installations and retrofits.

The system features BMW lithium iron phosphate cells, stackable in a modular design. It includes a base and top unit, each with a capacity of 2.6 kWh, expandable with up to five additional modules of the same capacity.

The nominal DC voltage is 57.6 V, ranging from 40 V to 480 V, with a maximum charge/discharge current of 50 A. It operates up to 55 C and allows discharge as low as -10 C, with charging restricted to 0 C or higher. Its IP65-rated housing supports outdoor installation.

The battery works exclusively with Solarwatt “Inverter vision one” and “vision three” models. The single-phase inverter offers five power options, ranging from 6 kW to 12 kW at the DC photovoltaic input. Each model includes two MPP trackers with one input each, supporting a maximum system voltage of 600 V and a short-circuit current limit of 20 A. The three-phase inverter provides slightly higher performance values for increased capacity.

“The battery absorbs a lot of energy very quickly and can then release it just as efficiently when needed (power rate 1C),” says Solarwatt Chief Product Officer Peter Bachmann. “This is of the utmost importance, for example, when charging an electric car or operating a heat pump using the storage system. Our new generation of storage systems reacts around three times faster than comparable products from our competitors.”

The inverters provide single-phase emergency power from the battery, switching automatically in under 20 milliseconds to ensure uninterrupted supply. Solarwatt said the emergency power output ranges from 3 kW to 6 kW. The system also enables charging from the grid when dynamic electricity tariffs offer favorable pricing.

Passive cooling reduces operational noise to 35 decibels. Solarwatt offers a 10-year guarantee on the system, reflecting its commitment to reliability and performance.