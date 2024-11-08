Solarwatt launches new inverters, batteries

From pv magazine Germany

Solarwatt has been active in system integration for over a decade, starting with an energy management system that included both its own devices and products from partners. Now, the company is expanding its lineup with its own new products: an inverter, a battery, two wallboxes, and two updated energy management systems.

“In addition to Germany, the Vision portfolio will be available in Austria, Switzerland, the UK plus Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Italy,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.



The company is deepening its collaboration with BMW, focusing on battery development and design, with the latter handled by BMW’s California-based Designworks. Solarwatt also continues its partnerships with Kiwigrid for energy management and Stiebel Eltron for heat pump solutions.

Six products

The new 15 kW Solar Vision inverter can connect up to a 30 kW output, according to Product Manager Peter Bachmann. Multiple units can be connected in parallel to support even higher output requirements. This inverter also includes an emergency power function and a switch box.

The new Battery Vision uses stackable individual modules, with a capacity range from 5.2 kWh to 182 kWh. BMW, drawing on its automotive sourcing expertise, assisted in supplier selection, and the battery has a BMW logo.

Solarwatt has also launched the Solarwatt Charger wallbox, available in two versions: Solarwatt Vision and Solarwatt Charger Max. Both offer the same core features, but the Charger Max also supports bidirectional charging.

The Solarwatt Manager energy management system comes in two models: one for DIN rail installation in a meter box and a standalone version that requires only an in-house internet connection for integration with other components.

Solarwatt's energy management system offers advanced functions, including seamless heat pump integration. Soon, it will support dynamic electricity tariffs by accessing real-time exchange rates. It can also connect to virtual power plants, though Solarwatt itself doesn’t provide the plant, instead offering open interfaces to give customers flexibility. Bachmann noted ongoing development from startups and other players in this area, although an open-interface provider has yet t0 emerge.

Solarwatt outsources production of its inverter and battery to Asian manufacturers, as European suppliers can’t match them on cost. These products are customized to Solarwatt’s specifications rather than sourced, with only modified casings. Solarwatt's tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, previously launched, are also from Asia, with the company heavily involved in component selection. Bachmann personally vetted suppliers, from silicon mines to wafer factories, for quality control.

The company prioritizes easy installation, providing installers with an app to streamline setup. For instance, the system requires only one meter for all components rather than multiple units.

With the new product lineup alongside its wholesale offerings, Solarwatt aims to regain momentum after a challenging year, according to company data. The company closed its 300 MW solar panel manufacturing facility in Dresden, Germany, in August.

The German market for PV systems under 30 kW has dropped from 7.8 GW to 6.1 GW, with prices falling from €2,350 ($2,520) in 2023 to €1,950 in 2024, according to CEO Benjamin Frank, who joined in July. This price drop, along with reduced demand, has led sales to decline from around €300 million in 2023 to €130 million so far this year, factoring in Solarwatt’s recent exit from module production.

The company aims to achieve €150 million in sales next year with new products. While its core PV segment has struggled, Solarwatt’s systems over 30 kW have seen positive growth in 2024.

The business downturn and strategic shift have affected Solarwatt’s workforce. The company employed 850 people in 2023, but plans to reduce staff to 350 next year, with 100 in planning, consulting, and sales and 160 across Solarwatt’s sites. For laid-off employees, a transfer program with retraining has placed about 50% in new roles, mainly through job fairs, said Frank.