TagEnergy to build France’s largest battery, 240MW/480MWh

TagEnergy will develop and manage the Cernay-lès-Reims project, which is scheduled for grid connection in late 2025. It will have a storage capacity nearly five times larger than France’s current largest operational battery.

The project will be connected to the RTE grid

Image: Gros chat violet, Wikimedia Commons

Lisbon-headquartered renewable energy company TagEnergy has launched the construction of France’s biggest battery energy storage system (BESS). Tesla will contribute to the project also, offering market access services and its expertise in advanced storage solutions.

The 240MW/480MWh BESS will be in the commune of Cernay-lès-Reims, in the Marne department in the northeast of France.

