TagEnergy to build France’s largest battery, 240MW/480MWh

From ESS News

Lisbon-headquartered renewable energy company TagEnergy has launched the construction of France’s biggest battery energy storage system (BESS). Tesla will contribute to the project also, offering market access services and its expertise in advanced storage solutions.

The 240MW/480MWh BESS will be in the commune of Cernay-lès-Reims, in the Marne department in the northeast of France.

