Suriname starts building hybrid solar microgrids to power 25 villages

The construction of three hybrid solar energy plants to serve 25 villages in Suriname is underway. Work began in December on a solar system in Daume to supply electricity to 16 villages, another in Cajana for seven villages, and a third in Galibi for two villages.
The three sites are located in Suriname’s Sipaliwini District in central Suriname and the Marowijne district on the northeastern coast.
The builds are part of the Suriname Villages Micro-grid Solar Project Phase II, which PowerChina is implementing.
Each plant combines solar panels with battery storage and a diesel generator for backup. The plants will supply 360 kWh per cluster, or enough to power all households in each village.
PowerChina began the project’s first phase in 2019, involving the design, procurement, and construction of 650 kW of solar power and 2.6 MWh of energy storage. The company handed over the first site of the second phase in April. According to Suriname’s government, PowerChina is responsible for solar energy supply to 20% of the country’s villages.
While Suriname's national electricity access rate exceeds 98%, it drops to under 90% in rural areas. Minister David Abiamofo of the Ministry of Natural Resources said the country must reach universal access to power by 2030.
By the end of 2023, Suriname had deployed 12 MW of solar capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
