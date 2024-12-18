Germany deploys 1 GW of PV in November

From pv magazine Germany

Germany deployed 1,016.9 MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

This compares to 1 GW in October and 1,183 MW in November 2023.

The country’s total installed capacity for the first 11 months of 2024 reached 15.69 GW, up from 13.18 GW during the same period in 2023.

Newly installed capacity in November included 405.8 MW from unsubsidized solar plants, 548.8 MW from rooftop PV systems under the feed-in tariff scheme, and the remainder from other project types.

Germany’s cumulative solar capacity exceeded 97.55 GW by the end of November.