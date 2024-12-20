Annual lithium-ion demand surpasses 1 TWh for first time

From ESS News
On the back of a record month for EV sales and strong BESS deployments in November, global lithium ion battery demand for the year has surpassed the 1 TWh mark, a milestone narrowly missed in 2023.
According to London-based Rho Motion, lithium-ion demand is set to increase 26% year-on-year in 2024 compared to 2023. The EV market continues to make up the majority of lithium ion battery demand, but is far lagging behind the impressive growth of the BESS market.
In recent years, the demand for lithium-ion batteries in stationary storage applications has doubled from 7% in 2020 to 15% in 2024, making it the fastest growing battery demand market.
November played a key role in the annual statistics for 2024. According to Rho Motion, it marked another record-breaking month for EV sales with 1.8 million units sold globally, and China accounting for over two-thirds of the figure.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.