Bharat Petroleum wins 150 MW of solar in NTPC auction with INR 2.55/kWh bid

India’s Bharat Petroleum has offer the lowest bid of INR 2.55 ($0.03)/kWh in NTPC’s new 1.2 GW solar auction, securing 150 MW of project capacity.

Image: Priamo Mendez, Unsplash

From pv magazine India

Bharat Petroleum has secured 150 MW of project capacity with the lowest tariff of INR 2.55/kWh in NTPC’s latest 1.2 GW solar auction.

The procurement round allocated 720 MW of interstate grid-connected capacity at tariffs ranging from INR 2.55/kWh to INR 2.60/kWh.

Other winners include ReNew Solar Power (300 MW), Illuminate Hybren (Mahindra Susten) with 120 MW, Adyant Enersol (Datta Infra) with 100 MW, and Onward Solar Power with 50 MW.

The developers will build, own, and operate the projects, which can be located anywhere in India. NTPC will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the winners.

