InterSolution showcases solar innovations in Benelux market

The 13th edition of InterSolution, held at Ghent’s Flanders Expo, took place on Jan. 29 and 30. A total of 110 companies from Austria, Belgium, China, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Switzerland showcased their innovations across a range of solar-related applications, from solar panels, modules and inverters to batteries, heat pumps and charging and monitoring systems.

Among them were Belga Solar, Belgium’s only solar panel manufacturer, which profiled its new series of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels, replacing its previous range made with passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) technology. Available in different sizes up to 500 W, the panels have been designed to offer increased durability and bifaciality. The company also told pv magazine it is celebrating B Corporation certification awarded for meeting a range of social, environmental and accountability standards for its customers.

Inverter specialists Solis exhibited three hybrid inverters from its Solarator series that were all released in the Benelux market during the second half of 2024. They included a three-phase hybrid inverter for low voltage batteries aimed at residential applications, a second aimed at medium-sized buildings with peak smoothing, backup and generator support and a third for commercial and industrial applications.

The company also had some of its AC coupled inverters on show, which a Solis team member told pv magazine is selling particularly well in the Dutch market, where residential customers in apartment buildings sometimes choose to install without solar.

Germany-based Sonnex was highlighting its smart solar module integrated with a built-in optimizer developed by Netherlands-based solar startup taylor. The module has been designed to minimize performance losses caused by shade, dirt or hot spots by isolating the impact to the affected solar module and has been tested to deliver up to 20% higher power performance in comparison to regular modules.

The smart module also features over-temperature protection and module-level shut down, lowering risks during the installation, maintenance and fire emergency and are compatible with third party inverters and battery storage. A Sonnex team member told pv magazine that the smart module was recently released onto the French and German market, following two successful years on the Dutch market with 60,000 units sold to date.

With the Belgian market dominated by rooftop solar installations, at both residential and industrial-scale, there were plenty of companies profiling innovations designed to optimize rooftop generation on show. Among them were Wienerberger, which had its Wevolt X-Roof solar modules on display, designed and produced in the Netherlands.

The modules are a glass-glass design capable of forming a complete, watertight, fire- and wind- resistant solar roof with a maximum yield of 203 W/msq. The company’s Wevolt X-Tile solar modules, that blend into existing roof tiles, were also on show, offering an output of up to 180 W/msq.

This year’s InterSolution also introduced the InterSolutionSummit for the first time, a platform delivered across three pillars on both days aimed at facilitating the sharing of knowledge and networking between exhibitors and attendees.

The first pillar, InterSolutionPreviews, gave audience members an overview of some of the recent technologies and solutions presented at the trade fair while the second, InterSolution labs, saw exhibitors present some of these solutions in action, including smart tools and mounting solutions, energy management software, solutions for hybrid systems and complex roofs and AI solutions for energy ports.

The third pillar, InterSolutionTalks, featured panel discussions and presentations on trends and developments in the solar sector, including solar’s role in the circular economy, trends and innovations in grid management and strategies for energy cost management.