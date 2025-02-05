US government raises tariffs on Chinese solar polysilicon, wafers, cells to 60%

From pv magazine USA
US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to add a 10% tariff to certain goods shipped from China. The tariffs went into effect on Feb. 4, 2025.
The order also called for 10% tariffs on “energy resources” imported from Canada and from Mexico. However, the tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada have since been delayed for a month.
The executive order’s definition of “energy resources” includes solar-grade polysilicon, solar cells and wafers, but does not include finished PV modules.
Imported solar energy resources, including solar polysilicon, wafers, and cells from China are now subject to 60% tariffs under Section 301.
In May 2024, the Biden administration doubled tariffs on solar cells from China from 25% to 50%. In December, the Biden administration also doubled the 25% tariff rate on polysilicon to 50% and added solar wafers to Section 301, setting the tariff at 50%.
Both administrations have supported tariffs on solar goods from China in part as a way to boost US solar manufacturing. However, setting up robust polysilicon, ingot, and wafering outside of China may prove difficult. In 2022, China achieved an 89% global share of solar-grade polysilicon, which has only expanded since. In 2024, global oversupply caused crashing prices.
Amid uncertainty caused by the Trump administration's freezing of federal disbursements for climate and energy spending, announced factories in the United States are now being paused. Premier Energies has announced plans to halt a a 1 GW US solar cell factory, and KORE Power has paused its plans for a battery manufacturing facility in Arizona.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.