CtrlS Datacenters building 125 MWp of solar to power site in Mumbai

From pv magazine India

India's CtrlS Datacenters, a data-center operator, has unveiled a 125 MWp captive solar farm, GreenVolt 1, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The Telangana-based company said the project will supply 60% of its Mumbai data-center campus with clean energy. It claimed that this will help enterprises hosted at the campus to offset their carbon footprints and meet their sustainable development goals (SDG).

The first phase, with 62.5 MWp capacity, went live in June 2024. The plant features n-type panels to maximize energy output while minimizing land use. The second 62.5 MWp phase is now under construction.

The first phase currently powers 30% of the Mumbai campus, but that will increase to 60% once the second phase is completed. The GreenVolt 1 solar farm spans 340 acres.

CtrlS said it aims to develop more than 1 GW of renewable energy capacity in India by 2030, with projects now underway in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

“GreenVolt 1 will power CtrlS’ existing and upcoming datacenters, setting a new benchmark for the Indian datacenter industry,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters. “We are committed to scaling our data-center capacity to over 1 GW, and GreenVolt is a major step in doing so sustainably.”

CtrlS, which launched in 2007, operates 15 data centers across eight key markets and plans to exceed 600 MW of data-center capacity by 2029.