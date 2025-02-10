Maldives tenders up to 150 MW of solar

The Ministry of Finance and Planning of the Maldives has kicked off a tender for installation of a large-scale solar project.
According to the tender notice, the project will encompass 100 MW to 150 MW of solar alongside battery energy storage to balance solar supply and demand within the grid.
It will be built in the greater Malé region of the archipelago and developed under a design, build, finance, own, operate and transfer basis.
Interested applicants can contact the ministry by post for any clarifications regarding the project until Feb. 20. Expressions of interest must be received via post by Feb. 27.
The Maldives had 37 MW of cumulative solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.