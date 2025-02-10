Maldives tenders up to 150 MW of solar

The Ministry of Finance and Planning of the Maldives is seeking a developer for the installation of a 100 MW to 150 MW solar project. The deadline for expressions of interest is Feb. 27.

Image: Mishal Ibrahim, Unsplash

The Ministry of Finance and Planning of the Maldives has kicked off a tender for installation of a large-scale solar project.

According to the tender notice, the project will encompass 100 MW to 150 MW of solar alongside battery energy storage to balance solar supply and demand within the grid.

It will be built in the greater Malé region of the archipelago and developed under a design, build, finance, own, operate and transfer basis.

Interested applicants can contact the ministry by post for any clarifications regarding the project until Feb. 20. Expressions of interest must be received via post by Feb. 27.

The Maldives had 37 MW of cumulative solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

