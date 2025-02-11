International partners plan floating solar projects in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Renewable energy engineering company Canopy Power and Ocean Sun have formed a strategic partnership to introduce new generation floating solar technology to Australia.

The collaboration centers on Ocean Sun’s patented circular floating solar system that features a 70 meter diameter buoyancy ring covered by a reinforced membrane to which solar modules are attached.

The membrane is only 1 mm thick which Ocean Sun said allows the solar panels to be in direct thermal contact with the water. The company said this contributes significantly to heat dissipation, which in turn “delivers up to 10% higher yield compared to both ground-mounted and pontoon-based floating PV systems.”

Each membrane offers 700 kWp of PV module generation capacity and multiple floating rings can be cascaded to provide the desired solar capacity.

In addition to the solar generation, integrated pumps on the floating rings allow for the collection of rainwater.

Canopy Power, which specializes in the design and deployment of renewable energy microgrid systems with a focus on floating solar solutions, said it will oversee system design and deployment of the systems in Australia. This includes integrating the floating solar with other renewable assets such as battery storage and rooftop and ground-mounted PV.

Mahasti Motazed, managing director of Canopy Power Australia, said the collaboration with Ocean Sun offers a high-efficiency renewable energy generation solution that is easy and quick to install and maintain.

“We believe that the strategic partnership between Ocean Sun and Canopy Power will enable us to introduce a unique and highly relevant solution to the Australian market, accelerating the energy transition and addressing key challenges,” he said.

Motazed said floating solar offers multiple benefits, including addressing the growing demand for renewable energy and solving the problem of land scarcity while saving on land acquisition and preparation costs for renewable projects.

The two parties said the floating solar solution will benefit companies and communities with access to water bodies, including farms, energy producers, and hydrogen production facilities.

“We aim to provide sustainable and cost-effective solutions that benefit both companies and communities across Australia,” said Ocean Sun Chief Executive Officer Kristian Tørvold.