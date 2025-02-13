Grew Solar to set up 3 GW ingot-module factory in India

Grew Solar says its new factory in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh will produce 3 GW of ingots, wafers, cells and modules per year.

Image: Grew Solar

Share

From pv magazine India

Grew Solar, a renewable energy venture of Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group, will invest INR 300 billion ($3.5 billion) to build a three-stage backward-integrated solar module plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The facility, located in Narmadapuram near Bhopal, will cover 60 acres and produce 3 GW of ingots, wafers, and cells per year. Once operational, it will create more than 1,000 jobs in the region.

Grew Solar currently operates a 3 GW manufacturing facility in Jaipur, with another 5 GW under development in Dudu, Jaipur, bringing the plant’s total capacity to 8 GW.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Panasonic launches decentralized water-to-air heat pumps
11 February 2025 The Aquarea Loop heat pump system is intended for applications in residential and commercial buildings. It features a coefficient of performance of up...