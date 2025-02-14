Reducing fuel consumption in shipping with wind-solar retrofits

A European team of researchers is developing modular wind-solar hybrid and tilting wing wind power technology to reduce fuel consumption of long-distance cargo vessels in a three-year project that is coordinated by Iceland-based Verkis.

The Whisper project, short for Wind Energy Harvesting for Ship Propulsion Assistance and Power, aims to demonstrate the technical and financial viability of modular refits of in-service maritime vessels, specifically a bulk carrier vessel and a container ship.

Both vessels will be equipped with a wind-solar hybrid power system to reduce auxiliary engine emissions of a container cargo ship and a bulk carrier vessel. The technology is provided by Iceland-based Sidewind, a horizontal axis wind turbine (HAWT) developer, and Italy-based Solbian Energie Alternative.

Also, a tilting wing sail system will be used to provide wind-assisted propulsion to reduce main engine fuel consumption and emissions in a bulk carrier vessel. France-based OceanWings (formerly Ayro) is providing its patented, automated, lowerable wing sail as a retrofit for the bulk carrier vessel. The hatch of the bulk carrier will also be covered with PV panels.

Solbian's Super Rugged (SR) Series modules have been specified for the project, as confirmed to pv magazine by a Solbian spokesperson.

Italy’s Ant.Topic will provide mechanical fixing and balance of system (BOS) for the 200 kW installation that will include 1,400 modules in a variety of sizes.

The SR modules weigh 2.4 kg/m2 and provide power output ranging from 70W to 240W based on 14 to 48 monocrystalline cells per panel. They integrate U.S.-based Merlin Solar’ patented grid technology, which is designed to optimize current harvesting on the front side, while the rear grid provides strong mechanical support, according to the manufacturer.

The 4-year project began in 2023 with €8.99 million ($9.33 million) in Horizon Europe funding. The UK partner, Lloyd's Register Emea, is funded by UK Research and Innovation.

In addition to the aforementioned companies, the following are part of the consortium Athygli, a communications consultancy firm, CANOE, a materials manufacturing company, corporate law firm BBA//Fjeldco, Samskip (Nav-Tech B.V.), international transportation company, Stirling Design International, naval design firm, Dotcom, part of the Epipoli Group, and product development consulting firm Inspiralia Gmbh.