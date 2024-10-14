Solbian, Sunspeker unveil customizable solar modules for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics

Italian PV module manufacturer Solbian and Italy-based startup Sunspeker have developed new solar modules for applications in vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIVP).

The modules utilize customizable, fully recyclable stickers that can replicate high-definition images while remaining permeable to light. The images processed using Sunspeker's patented process reportedly maintain a high rate of transparency. The adhesive film for the aesthetic covers is a thermoplastic that was developed for outdoor applications.

“Our company can design custom panels to perfectly fit complex, limited or curved surfaces, such as commercial vehicles of various types,” a spokesperson from Solbian told pv magazine. “The arrangement of the cells can also be modified, which allows to optimize the use of space and maximize the energy generation.

For the cutting process, Solbian uses high-precision machinery that reportedly ensures clean edges and perfect integration of the cells, without compromising their integrity or performance. “Thanks to the customization capability, our panels can be integrated discreetly on visible surfaces. This is particularly useful in applications where aesthetics can also be crucial,” the spokesperson went on to say.

The standard SP 32 Sunspeker panels have a power output of 89 W and a power conversion efficiency of 18%. Their open-circuit voltage is 23.0 V and the short-circuit current is 4.7 A. They measure 1,109 mm x 546 mm x 2 mm and weigh 1.6 kg.

The panels can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V and operating temperatures of -40 C to 85 C. Each panel relies on 32 interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar cells with an efficiency of 24% provided by Singapore-based module manufacturer Maxeon. The temperature coefficient is -0.28%/C.

“The cells are laminated on a base of flexible and lightweight polymer materials,” the spokesperson explained. The lamination is carried out through an encapsulation process that isolates the cells and protects them from external agents such as humidity, corrosion and mechanical shocks.

“These solar panels can be used on the aerial parts of vehicles and mobility solutions, as well as on other parts, such as the sides,” Sunspeker CEO Fabrizio Chiara said. “The panels can retain approximately 80% of their original power, given the high transparency of the film. There are no limitations on the types of graphics and textures that can be created.

According to Chiara, the possibility of branding the panels allows businesses to promote their business and use the vehicles as means of communication.