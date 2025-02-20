DNV shares technology performance level chart for perovskite solar modules

Norwegian classification society DNV has proposed a technology performance level (TPL) chart for perovskite PV modules.

The chart features as part of DNV’s recently-released technical bankability level (TBL) rubic for perovskites and other PV technologies.

DNV says its TBL rubic is structured similarly to NASA’s technology readiness levels and is focused on the technical risks of a technology from the perspective of those financing large deployments.

The TPL chart for perovskite modules consists of a nine-level risk scale which DNV says helps to “elucidate the development path towards technical bankability.” The company adds perovskite module manufacturers will already be focused on highlighted issues and may have developed their own roadmaps without TPL nomenclature.

The chart grades the perovskite technology by the levelized cost of energy, energy figure of merit, highly accelerated life test (HALT) and throughput, to help classify the perovskite module as either not economically viable, requiring some technological or conceptual improvement, or economically viable and competitive as a renewable energy form.

DNV says its chart highlights that extensive documentation, including records of materials used and manufacturing processes are vital to be able to build correlations with subsequent field results and HALT test results.

It also recommends the use of rapid field deployments to build a body of knowledge around fielded failure modes, as well as applying tests to failure to either confirm or disconfirm that test failure mode is representative of field failure modes.

DNV goes on to stress that achieving a TPL of 8 may still not be bankable if financiers are left with questions around the exploration of failure modes, the predictability of energy yield or if the manufacturing quality and controls can adequately produce consistent module quality

The company then proposed an expanded TBL rubic for perovskites, grading reliability and HALT, incoming quality controls, in-line process quality control, equipment management, safety and toxicity and energy prediction and modeling, also available as part of its TBL rubic.