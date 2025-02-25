Australia gives go-ahead to its first compressed air storage project

Broken Hill is closer to becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy microgrids with the New South Wales (NSW) government giving planning approval for a compressed air energy storage (CAES) facility near the historic mining town.

Hydrostor's Goderich storage facility

Image: Hydrostor

Share

From ESS News

Canadian company Hydrostor has secured NSW government approval to build a 200 MW/1.6 GWh CAES facility in a disused mine cavity near Broken Hill in the west of the state.

The AUD 652 million ($415 million) Silver City Energy Storage Centre (SCESC) will utilize Hydrostor’s advanced CAES technology that produces heated compressed air using excess electricity during periods of low energy demand. The compressed air is sent down a shaft into a purpose-built underground cavern. When energy is required, compressed air is sent back up the shaft to drive a turbine, which generates electricity that can be used to stabilize the local grid, provide energy for Broken Hill, or be sold into Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) grid.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar module downward price trend has been reversed
24 February 2025 High-efficiency solar modules are becoming scarce, prompting some retailers to stockpile in anticipation of rising prices, says Martin Schachinger, fo...