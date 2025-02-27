Zimbabwean telecom company opens solar-storage tender

TelOne Zimbabwe has started accepting bids to finance, supply, install and commission hybrid solar plants at its network hubs, telecom facilities, and switching centers.

The state-owned telecom company issued a competitive domestic bidding tender (CBTD 34-25) that closes March 6, 2025. It has outlined strict technical specifications for planned solar projects in Chitungwiza, Hatfield, Glenview, and the TelOne Centre for Learning.

Bidders must supply monocrystalline PV modules with a minimum power output of 620 Wp and at least 22% efficiency. The modules must feature multi-busbar cell technology and include anti-theft mechanisms.

The total system capacity will be 40 kWp for Chitungwiza, Hatfield, and Glenview, and 20 kWp for the TelOne Centre for Learning. The modules must come with a 25-year linear power warranty.

TelOne also requires lithium-ion battery storage capable of 4,500 cycles at 90% depth of discharge, operating at 48 V. Battery capacity must be 96 kWh for Chitungwiza, Hatfield, and Glenview, and 48 kWh for the TelOne Centre for Learning. They must support parallel scalability, include LED charge indicators, and be housed in lockable cabinets with a 10-year warranty.

The hybrid system should feature three-phase pure sine wave Sunsynk inverters with an IP65 rating, delivering 40 kW UPS-rated power for Chitungwiza, Hatfield, and Glenview and 20 kW for the TelOne Centre for Learning. The inverters must integrate with the battery management system (BMS) and include lightning, surge, and grounding protection.

TelOne said it requires aluminum mounting structures with anti-theft components. Ground-mounted systems will serve Chitungwiza and Glenview, while Hatfield and the TelOne Centre for Learning will use roof-mounted systems.

Bidders must provide datasheets for all components, a minimum 12‑month warranty, and integration with Sunsynk’s remote monitoring platform.

The Harare-based company is offering a vendor-financing arrangement, allowing suppliers to fund, install, and commission the solar plants without upfront payments. It said it will begin payments after commissioning, repaying suppliers in six monthly installments per site.

Bidders must submit completed proposals, including technical brochures, tax clearance certificates, and legal documentation. Technical evaluation will assess compliance with specifications, and the company will select the most economically advantageous offer.

TelOne will hold a non-compulsory pre-bid meeting at TelOne Hatfield Exchange in Harare on March 4, 2025. It is accepting clarification requests until March 5. Bidders must deliver sealed envelope submissions to the Procurement Executive at Runhare House in Harare, and the bid opening will be available via Google Meet.

Zimbabwe's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 17 MW at the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).