Bry-Air enters green hydrogen segment with air-to-water generators

Bry-Air, a leader in dehumidification and environmental control solutions, is expanding into carbon capture, NMP recovery, and air-to-water generators for green hydrogen as it marks its 60th anniversary. NMP recovery involves reclaiming N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), a solvent widely used in industrial applications like lithium-ion battery production. And with its air-to-water generation technology, the company aims to address water scarcity while participating in the green hydrogen revolution.

“In green hydrogen, solar power is harnessed to make it green. But the more important part is that you need to have water to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. Solar resource-rich areas like Rajasthan face acute water scarcity,” Deepak Pahwa, chairman of Pahwa Group and managing director of Bry-Air, told pv magazine. ” So, water is to be extracted from the atmosphere and that’s the technology we are now getting into. We call water so generated ‘white water,’ as the system to harness water from the atmosphere is also powered by solar power.”

Pahwa said Bry-Air is set to work on a similar project on another continent soon.

“It’s the first project of this type for green hydrogen in a very desert area. The area has a high solar power potential but is water-stressed. That’s where we have been shortlisted as one of the two likely candidates. We have undertaken the prototype system,” explained Pahwa. “When the prototype is up and running, 500 units of the system will be installed to produce huge quantity of hydrogen. Each solution is $2 million. So the total requirement is worth about a billion dollars for this project alone.”