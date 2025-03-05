Australian company launches end-to-end solar design, deployment platform

Australian solar panel distributor and installer One Stop Warehouse (OSW) Group has launched GreenSketch, an end-to-end solar design and deployment platform that integrates product procurement and full-cycle project management.

GreenSketch, available for free, is already used by 700 global installers, boosting their design efficiency by 300%, the company said.

The platform includes a battery-only mode, enabling users to add battery and storage options without redesigning entire systems. Its free design tools provide real-time analysis of sunlight and roof data to optimize layouts for each project.

OSW Founder and CEO Anson Zhang said GreenSketch is not only an innovative design tool but also a breakthrough platform that integrates all of OSW's business units.

“For the first time, the industry has a true end-to-end vertical solution,” said Zhang. “From pre-sales design and quoting, to product procurement and subsidy applications, to post-sales management, installers can now meet all their needs on a single platform. This marks a significant milestone for the solar sector.”

GreenSketch offers a full workflow, handling pre-sales design, subsidy verification (via the GreenDeal Platform), procurement, and post-installation management.

Automated compliance generates rebate documents, including all energy certificates, that meet Clean Energy Regulator (CER) and Independent Pricing and Regulator Tribunal (IPART) requirements.

Pricing and proposals are customizable with GreenSketch, allowing users to tailor templates to meet individual client needs.

The equipment is 100% Clean Energy Council (CEC)-certified and supports all brands.

“OSW Group’s transition to a SaaS-driven model is a game-changer for the renewable energy industry,” Zhang said. “The global solar market is evolving rapidly, and we are committed to setting the standard internationally, with upcoming rollouts planned across Europe and beyond.”