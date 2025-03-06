Nigeria launches O&M tender for hybrid solar plants

Energy services companies, particularly those providing O&M services, are being invited to provide their expertise to a series of solar PV hybrid power plants that have been deployed under the second phase of Nigeria’s Energizing Education Programme (EEP).

The seven plants are located at education and training institutes across the country, and incorporate solar with battery energy storage systems (BESS). Their capacity varies, but the largest project combines 12 MW of PV capacity with 7 MWh of BESS and 10 MW of direct generation.

Across all seven projects, the total PV capacity is 32 MW. The total BESS capacity is 24 MWh.

The tender was first issued on March 3, and REAN is giving prospective applicants until April 28 to apply.

It expects the companies to provide O&M services for a five-year period that will be renewable for three terms depending on how satisfied the agency is with the companies’ performance. Applicants should have demonstrated experience in operating and maintaining utility-scale power plants.

Ideally, they have at least five years of experience working with distributed service providers on large-scale solar projects, especially projects incorporating energy storage and generator backup systems. They must also comply with Nigerian regulatory requirements and employ suitably qualified people with practical experience in the country’s solar market. Other required qualifications include experience in large-scale payment collections systems.

The service providers will be responsible for O&M services linked to the PV system of each plant, including daily monitoring, preventive and corrective maintenance, performance optimization, and payment management via a provided Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) platform.

They will also be in charge of hybrid system integration and control, as well as an 11kV distribution network and transformer upkeep within the beneficiary institution.

Other O&M services such as training for workers, equipment maintenance, safety and environmental compliance and reporting and documentation are also all included in the remit of the tender.

Interested applicants can find out more about the application process on the REAN’s website. The original tender is available here.