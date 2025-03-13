Dutch consortium seeks to reduce costs of hole transport layers for perovskite solar cells

Two Dutch manufacturers have teamed with perovskite solar cell experts at the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) to integrate spatial atomic layer deposition (ALD) in a roll-to-roll process. They will use the deposition process to fabricate ultra-thin, high-quality nickel-oxide (NiOx) hole transport layers (HTLs).

“The project aims to develop a spatial atomic layer deposition (sALD) process for producing the NiOx layer on a near-pilot scale, suitable for roll-to-roll production of PSCs,” Harald Kerp, senior business developer at TNO, told pv magazine.

The Netherlands-based effort uses ALD equipment made by Kalpana Systems. The third partner in the project is Hyet Solar, a thin film solar manufacturer with a roll-to-roll production line featuring atmospheric pressure chemical vapor deposition (APCVD) and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) equipment.

The project aims to apply an ultra-thin film of NiOx to the perovskite stack of the Hyet Solar product using Kalpana's hardware with industry-compatible throughput and efficiency levels.

The team notes that the HTL is “crucial” for perovskite solar cell stability, affordability, and power productivity, but current organic HTLs are “costly and unstable.” Precision and speed are crucial for commercial viability, as they “ensure both the quality and cost-effectiveness needed for large-scale production of perovskite solar cells,” stressed the team.

The initiative, known as Perovision Project, runs from February 2025 to January 2027, targeting integration into Hyet Solar's production line by mid-2027 and full-scale production by 2030.

Hyet Solar, founded in 2012, has been focused in the past on amorphous silicon rooftop solar PV and building integrated PV products, branded Powerfoil. It recently attracted financing from institutional investors in 2023, raising €29 million, a combination of debt and venture financing. Kalpana also recently raised venture capital in a €3.5 million round.