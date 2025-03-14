Lenovo unveils solar laptop with integrated PV panel

From pv magazine Spain

Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo unveiled its new solar-powered laptop, Yoga Solar PC Concept, at last week's Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona.​

Still in development, Lenovo describes the project as “a PC powered by the sun” that users can carry around anywhere with maximum flexibility.

The Yoga Solar PC aims to “bridge the gap between functionality and environmental awareness and represents Lenovo’s vision of achieving a future where renewable energy and innovation are intrinsically intertwined,” the manufacturer said. As a step toward that goal, the laptop features a solar panel with Back Contact Cell technology, which moves the mounting brackets and grid lines to the back of the solar cells, which, according to Lenovo, maximizes active absorption with a conversion rate of over 24%.

It also includes a dynamic solar tracking system that constantly measures the solar panel's current and voltage and works with the Solar-First Energy system to automatically adjust the charger settings and prioritize the delivery of collected energy to the system, helping to ensure maximum energy savings and system stability regardless of light intensity. Even in low-light conditions, the panel can continue generating power, maintaining the battery charge when the PC is idle. Thus, the solar panel can absorb and convert enough direct sunlight in 20 minutes to power up to an hour of video playback on the PC.

The laptop is 15 mm thick and weighs 1.22 kg. According to Lenovo, it is the “world's first ultra-thin solar-powered laptop.”