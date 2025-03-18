Midea presents residential propane heat pump

China-based heating specialist Midea has developed a new indoor residential heat pump for residential applications.

“Since R290 is a natural refrigerant, its global warming potential (GWP) is only 3 and its ozone depletion potential (ODP) equals 0,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Its powerful heating output provides 80 C leave water temperature which can satisfy all household demands. Another standout feature is its ultra-quiet compressor that registers at only 30 dB(A), less than the hum of a refrigerator.”

The R290 Nature ATW Heat Pump measures 1,051 mm x 1,330 mm x 475 mm and has a weight ranging from 170 kg to 191 kg, depending on the model.

It is available in 10 versions with heating capacity ranging from 8 kW to 15.5 kW and cooling capacity spanning from 8.3 kW to 15. kW.

The manufacturer claims the system can achieve a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 5.25 and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 5.35.

The IP55-rated system utilizes a double-M bracket, which reportedly reduces vibrations, and a low-deflection rotor with a high natural frequency. It is also equipped with 15 sensors to monitor real-time parameters and ensure continuous operation in case of a sensor malfunction.

“The heat pump system works stably and ensures comfort, with working temperature as low as -25 C, and domestic hot water output

temperature as high as 75 C,” the company said. “The heat pump system can be remotely controlled by the SmartHome APP and iEasyEenergy APP.”

The system is currently being presented at the IHS exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany.