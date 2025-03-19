India’s NTPC allocates 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid capacity at $0.039/kWh

From pv magazine India

State-owned power producer NTPC has concluded an auction for 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) at an average price of INR 3.35 ($0.039)/kWh.

State-owned coal miner NLC India secured 450 MW with the lowest bid of INR 3.35/kWh. Enfinity Global’s EG Solwin Renewables won 300 MW, and Welspun Renewable Energy took 250 MW at the same price. Adani Renewable Energy claimed the remaining 200 MW at INR 3.36/kWh against the bid-out capacity of 600 MW.

The winning developers will build, own, and operate the projects, which can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.

In January, NTPC auctioned 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at an average price of INR 3.43/kWh.

JSP Green (Jindal Renewables) secured 350 MW with the lowest bid of INR 3.38/kWh, while Adani Renewable Energy won 350 MW at INR 3.44/kWh. Green Prairie Energy (EverGreen Power) took 200 MW, and Ampin Energy and Adyant Enersol (Datta Infra) each secured 150 MW at the same price.

The developers will build, own, and operate the projects, which can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system.