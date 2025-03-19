India’s NTPC allocates 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid capacity at $0.039/kWh

NTPC has awarded 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at an average tariff of $0.039/kWh, with NLC India securing the largest share at 450 MW, followed by Enfinity Global, Welspun Renewable Energy, and Adani Renewable Energy.

Image: Adani Green Energy

Share

From pv magazine India

State-owned power producer NTPC has concluded an auction for 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) at an average price of INR 3.35 ($0.039)/kWh.

State-owned coal miner NLC India secured 450 MW with the lowest bid of INR 3.35/kWh. Enfinity Global’s EG Solwin Renewables won 300 MW, and Welspun Renewable Energy took 250 MW at the same price. Adani Renewable Energy claimed the remaining 200 MW at INR 3.36/kWh against the bid-out capacity of 600 MW.

The winning developers will build, own, and operate the projects, which can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.

In January, NTPC auctioned 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at an average price of INR 3.43/kWh.

JSP Green (Jindal Renewables) secured 350 MW with the lowest bid of INR 3.38/kWh, while Adani Renewable Energy won 350 MW at INR 3.44/kWh. Green Prairie Energy (EverGreen Power) took 200 MW, and Ampin Energy and Adyant Enersol (Datta Infra) each secured 150 MW at the same price.

The developers will build, own, and operate the projects, which can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

BYD launches its first integrated home storage system
18 March 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said its Battery-Box HVE is now being sold with either a single-phase hybrid inverter or a three-phase device. The system is...