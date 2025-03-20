US energy storage installations grow 33% year-over-year

From ESS News
cross all segments, including residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale, energy storage had year-over-year deployment growth in 2024.
“The energy storage industry has quickly scaled to meet the moment and deliver reliability and cost-savings for American communities, serving a critical role in firming and balancing low-cost renewables and enhancing the efficiency of thermal power plants,” said American Clean Power vice president of energy storage Noah Roberts.
Over 12.3 GW and 37.1 GWh of energy storage was deployed in the U.S. in 2024, Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association (ACP) reported. This represents 33% and 34% growth respectively over 2023 totals.
