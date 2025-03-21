The solar industry stands at a pivotal moment, yet gender parity remains elusive. More women must join the industry and aspire to leadership roles, while men in leadership should actively recruit and promote women.

Bias, both conscious and unconscious, affects hiring and promotions. People tend to prefer colleagues with similar backgrounds, making it harder for diverse talent to break through. Differences in education also shape career paths and leadership opportunities. But industry norms must evolve. Hiring and promotion should focus solely on talent, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

For male leaders, being an ally requires unlearning assumptions. While friendships may be shaped by common interests, professional decisions must be based on ability, not gender. Societal expectations influence leadership styles, but fairness is non-negotiable. Everyone deserves the same rights and opportunities. My belief in inclusion started in school and university and naturally extended into my career. I don’t think it is difficult to understand that there are a lot of great women around us.

For men in leadership, the best advice is simple: choose the best talent. Systemic change requires long-term commitment, particularly as authoritarian mindsets resurface. Democracy, human rights, and equality must remain priorities.

Building diverse teams sometimes requires actively recruiting women. While some technical roles remain male-dominated, women are more prevalent in finance and legal. Resistance to DEI isn’t an issue in my company, but I once confronted a senior male colleague who unfairly challenged a female manager. I was very straight and made clear to him that I don’t accept any kind of incorrect behavior. Leadership means standing up for fairness.

Renewable energy professionals are driven by responsibility for the planet and society, making the sector an ideal space for inclusivity. Diverse teams enhance creativity, problem-solving, and success. Some colleagues are goal-oriented, while others ensure team cohesion—diversity strengthens workplaces.

Leadership shouldn’t be defined by gender, but women often excel in communication and bring a human-centered approach. My business partner, Chloe Durieux, adds this valuable perspective. Having a woman in leadership has also helped us attract female talent. For instance, we hired a skilled female GIS expert who left a male-dominated environment. This ability to recruit diverse talent gives us a competitive edge.

To inspire young women to join the solar industry, I advise them to know their values, trust their abilities, and find the right environment. Energy is essential to our future, and solar power is the cheapest, most sustainable source available. The solar industry can lead the way in inclusivity, proving that the future of energy is not just renewable—it is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Since January 2023, Josef Kastner has been Partner & CEO of Nexun Holding, leading the development and installation of solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects across Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain. Previously, from 2014 to 2022, they served as CEO of Europe at ReneSola Ltd. (Emeren), driving photovoltaic business development with over 2.7 GW of projects across multiple European countries. He and his team secured 171 MW in Polish auctions and led EPC activities, installing 322 MW of solar capacity in the UK, Poland, Hungary, and Turkey. Additionally, managed M&A transactions, project financing, and investor relations. From 2004 to 2014, as CEO of Alpine Green Energia and Head of the Renewable Energy Business Unit, he oversaw wind, solar, and biomass projects, delivering 800 MW of wind installations across Europe and developing 400 MW of wind and solar in Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria. He also led EPC, O&M, and sales divisions while shaping country strategies and partnerships.

