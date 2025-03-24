Panama installs 143.4 MW of new solar in 2024

From pv magazine LatAm
Panama installed 143.39 MW of new PV capacity in 2024, according to the National Public Services Authority (ASEP).
By the end of December, the country's total installed solar capacity had reached 695.55 MW, accounting for 13.79% of national electricity generation capacity.
Panama’s total installed capacity in 2024 stood at 5,045.09 MW, including 2,165.97 MW from thermal power (42.93%), 1,847.57 MW from hydropower (36.62%), 336 MW from wind power (6.66%), and the newly deployed PV capacity.
Of this total, 4,499.04 MW (89.18%) came from plants supplying public electricity in the National Electricity System (SIN), 493.72 MW (9.79%) from self-generation plants also connected to SIN, and 52.33 MW (1.04%) from stand-alone systems.
Panama generated 13,147.04 GWh of electricity in 2024, with hydropower contributing 60.08%, thermal plants 27.07%, wind power 5.09%, and PV energy 7.76%.
The country’s 2016 energy plan set a target of 70% renewable energy penetration by 2050.
