France’s Imeon launches AI-powered home solar-plus-storage system

Neo learns and adapts to user consumption habits, ensuring optimal use of rooftop solar energy and improving battery life.

The Imeon Energy stand at the BePositive trade show

Image: pv magazine

French solar-plus-storage business Imeon Energy has showcased its Neo smart, connected hybrid inverter with integrated storage at the BePositive trade show in Lyon.

The Neo range, aimed at residential users, features an energy management system that enables real-time optimization of solar energy generation and consumption. The product comes in five sizes, with single-phase power outputs ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW. Neo can manage solar arrays of 2 kWp to 9 kWp in scale.

The new system uses Imeon’s predictive learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to constantly arbitrate battery management based on weather forecasts and user consumption habits, optimizing energy use.

