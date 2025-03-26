Solar becomes Spain’s top power source in 2024

Spain’s solar PV capacity reached 6 GW in 2024, making it the country’s top power source with a 25.1% share, surpassing wind at 24.9%. Renewable generation grew 10.3%, accounting for 56.8% of total electricity production.

Image: REE

Share

From pv magazine Spain

Spain generated 148,999 GWh of renewable energy in 2024, accounting for 56.8% of total electricity production, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE).

Growth in installed renewable capacity and favorable weather conditions drove a 35.5% increase in hydropower output compared to 2023, while solar PV generation rose 18.9%, setting a record for the sixth consecutive year.

Wind power accounted for 23.2% of total electricity generation, followed by nuclear at 20%, solar at 17%, combined cycle at 13.6%, and hydropower at 13.3%. Other technologies made up the remainder.

Spain’s electricity system added 7.3 GW of renewable capacity in 2024, including about 6 GW of new PV. This made solar the country’s largest power source, with a 25.1% share, followed by wind at 24.9%, which grew by 1.3 GW.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Spain’s total installed capacity reached 129 GW, with renewables comprising 66%. Electricity demand rose 1.4% from the previous year, driven by economic activity and temperature fluctuations.

For the first time, Red Eléctrica included data on energy storage, such as batteries and pumped-hydro. Spain’s installed storage capacity now stands at 3,356 MW.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina Solar announces 800 W tandem solar module
25 March 2025 Trina Solar’s National Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology says that its new perovskite-polysilicon tandem module has achieved 808 W of peak p...