Solar becomes Spain’s top power source in 2024

From pv magazine Spain
Spain generated 148,999 GWh of renewable energy in 2024, accounting for 56.8% of total electricity production, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE).
Growth in installed renewable capacity and favorable weather conditions drove a 35.5% increase in hydropower output compared to 2023, while solar PV generation rose 18.9%, setting a record for the sixth consecutive year.
Wind power accounted for 23.2% of total electricity generation, followed by nuclear at 20%, solar at 17%, combined cycle at 13.6%, and hydropower at 13.3%. Other technologies made up the remainder.
Spain’s electricity system added 7.3 GW of renewable capacity in 2024, including about 6 GW of new PV. This made solar the country’s largest power source, with a 25.1% share, followed by wind at 24.9%, which grew by 1.3 GW.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Spain’s total installed capacity reached 129 GW, with renewables comprising 66%. Electricity demand rose 1.4% from the previous year, driven by economic activity and temperature fluctuations.
For the first time, Red Eléctrica included data on energy storage, such as batteries and pumped-hydro. Spain’s installed storage capacity now stands at 3,356 MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.