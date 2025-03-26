Solar becomes Spain’s top power source in 2024

From pv magazine Spain

Spain generated 148,999 GWh of renewable energy in 2024, accounting for 56.8% of total electricity production, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE).

Growth in installed renewable capacity and favorable weather conditions drove a 35.5% increase in hydropower output compared to 2023, while solar PV generation rose 18.9%, setting a record for the sixth consecutive year.

Wind power accounted for 23.2% of total electricity generation, followed by nuclear at 20%, solar at 17%, combined cycle at 13.6%, and hydropower at 13.3%. Other technologies made up the remainder.

Spain’s electricity system added 7.3 GW of renewable capacity in 2024, including about 6 GW of new PV. This made solar the country’s largest power source, with a 25.1% share, followed by wind at 24.9%, which grew by 1.3 GW.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Spain’s total installed capacity reached 129 GW, with renewables comprising 66%. Electricity demand rose 1.4% from the previous year, driven by economic activity and temperature fluctuations.

For the first time, Red Eléctrica included data on energy storage, such as batteries and pumped-hydro. Spain’s installed storage capacity now stands at 3,356 MW.