Allegro Energy unveils Australia’s first domestic microemulsion flow battery for LDES

Allegro Energy has introduced Australia’s first domestically manufactured microemulsion flow battery (MeFB) for LDES.
Its non-flammable, scalable, and cost-effective battery technology will debut at Origin Energy’s Eraring Power Station, highlighting the role of LDES in Australia’s clean energy transition.
Allegro Energy CEO Thomas Nann said the battery’s chemistry marks a significant advancement for supporting the global clean energy transition. Australia can use advanced manufacturing to differentiate itself and develop capabilities others lack, said Nann.
Allegro Energy Chief Technology Officer Fraser Hughson said the battery will also benefit the economy in Newcastle, Australia, as most components are sourced locally. Producing the battery domestically is not just a strategic choice but an economically viable one, said Hughson.
Origin Energy, which holds a 5% equity stake in Allegro Energy, said on LinkedIn that battery storage – including LDES – will be critical to Australia’s energy transition.
Through its partnership with Allegro Energy, Origin plans to pilot the technology at Eraring before considering broader deployment, the company stated.
Origin’s stake supports the staged development of Allegro Energy’s 60 MWh pilot redox flow battery (RFB) and gives Origin the option to back Allegro Energy’s first gigafactory.
