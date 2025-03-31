France releases new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France

France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FIT rates for rooftop solar installations up to 500 kW in size for February to June 2025.

For February and March, the FIT is €0.0987/kWh for PV systems up to 3 kW and €0.0839/kWh for installations between 3 kW and 9 kW. FITs for these categories in April, May, and June have not been released.

For PV systems between 9 kW and 36 kW, the FIT from February to June is €0.1295/kWh. Solar arrays from 36 kW to 100 kW will receive €0.1126/kWh.

PV systems between 100 kW and 500 kW will receive €0.1023/kWh if grid-connected between February 1 and March 27, and €0.0950/kWh for connections from March 28 to June 30.

The rebates for purchasing the systems range from €0.10/W to €0.21/W, depending on system size.

The tariffs for surplus power from PV systems up to 100 kW operating under net metering are between €0.0400/kWh and €0.1269/kWh, depending on the month and the system size.