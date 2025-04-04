Mitsubishi Electric debuts new residential air-source heat pumps

Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company Mitsubishi Electric announced it expanded its Ecodan R290 heat pump series with three new 8.5 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW models.
“The new Ecodan models deliver flow temperatures of up to 75 C, making them ideal for properties that cannot undergo extensive fabric upgrades or insulation improvements,” the company said, noting that the new products are manufactured in the United Kingdom. “Additionally, they are fully compatible with existing microbore pipework, allowing homeowners to transition to renewable heating without major system overhauls.”
The monobloc heat pumps use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and can purportedly operate efficiently at temperatures as low as -25 C.
The Ecodan 290 Series previously included only two 5 kW and 6 kW models.
The 5 kW system measures 1,050 mm x 480 mm x 1,020 mm and weighs 89 kg. It has a heating capacity of 5.2 kW and a coefficient of performance (COP) ranging from 3.38 to 4.42. Sound levels are rated between 40 dB(a) and 56 dB(a).
As for the 6 kW system, it has the same size and weight as the 5 kW product and a COP spanning from 3.43 to 4.39, with sound levels also being between 40 dB(a) and 56 dB(a).
“The new range is fully compatible with all Ecodan cylinders, making it a versatile solution for new and existing heating systems. Additionally, it incorporates Mitsubishi Electric’s latest Flow Temperature Controller – 7 and MELCloud connectivity, enabling homeowners to manage their heating with ease, ensuring optimal comfort and efficiency,” the manufacturer said, without providing more technical details on the 8.5 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW models.
