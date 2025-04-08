The evolution of solar mounting systems for modern installations

From pv magazine USA

The United States’ solar market continues its rapid expansion, with 2024 marking another year of significant growth. Nearly 50 GW of solar capacity was installed — a 21% increase from the previous year. This upward trajectory is expected to persist through 2025 and beyond, with the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) forecasting that the nation will reach 500 GW of installed solar capacity by 2035.

This growth is driven in part by increasing energy demand from data centers to support artificial intelligence and widespread electrification. As demand surges, the quality and efficiency of solar installations become more critical than ever — not just for maximizing energy output but also for ensuring installer safety, preventing module damage and extending system lifespans.

With solar adoption accelerating, mounting and racking technologies have had to evolve rapidly to keep pace. Today, a wide variety of mounting solutions — including ground-mount, rooftop, wall-mounted, floating, and carport systems — are available to accommodate different project needs.

Mounting and racking systems account for approximately 10% of the total cost of a solar installation. For example, in a $10,000 solar system, about $1,000 goes toward racking.

At its core, mounting and racking systems serve to secure solar modules in place, ensuring they are positioned at the optimal tilt and orientation for maximum energy production. These adjustments are influenced by factors such as latitude, seasonal variations and time of day. While mounting systems traditionally lacked flexibility and were cumbersome and time-consuming to install, some innovations are transforming the landscape.

Manufacturers are continuously innovating to develop lighter, more durable and easier-to-install mounting solutions. Modern mounting structures are predominantly made from mild steel or aluminum, offering strong support while minimizing weight. Newer systems reduce installation time and complexity, requiring fewer steps and eliminating the need for installers to step on modules or use additional equipment such as ladders. Some mounting systems now feature adjustable angles ranging from 5 degrees to 60 degrees, allowing them to optimize solar exposure throughout different seasons, thereby boosting efficiency and economic returns.

In addition to improved mounting systems, new tools are enhancing installation efficiency. For instance, module lifts allow for the safe and rapid transport of solar modules to rooftops, reducing the need for heavy lifting and minimizing risk to both installers and modules. Such tools streamline the installation process, making it safer, faster, and more precise. As a result, installers spend less time on-site, lowering labor costs and improving overall project efficiency.

In line with new systems and tools, solar is expanding into new terrains, necessitating specialized mounting solutions. Floating solar systems, installed on water bodies, require buoyant platforms and corrosion-resistant materials to withstand UV exposure, wind and water pressure while offering low maintenance and high durability. Compared to a traditional ground mount, the mounting system for this application tends to be a lot lighter.

In agricultural applications, or agrivoltaics, elevated mounting structures allow dual-land use, enabling farming and solar generation on the same land without compromising either. The higher the mounts are off the ground, the easier it is to work under and around the arrays.

Similarly, carport mounting solutions are becoming increasingly popular, particularly for commercial and industrial parking lots. These structures not only generate solar energy but also provide shade and weather protection for vehicles, maximizing land use efficiency while reducing energy costs.

With solar projects increasingly deployed in regions prone to high winds, heavy snowfall, and seismic activity, modern mounting systems are engineered to meet stringent durability standards. Each component of a solar array must comply with certification and approval processes to ensure structural integrity and longevity. Selecting the appropriate mounting and racking solutions is essential for keeping arrays in place during extreme weather conditions, preventing costly damage and ensuring reliable long-term operation.

As the solar industry continues its rapid evolution, installers, developers and manufacturers must align with best practices and emerging technologies to stay ahead. Ensuring that mounting systems are adaptable is critical to optimizing energy production and streamlining installation. Investing in tools for the installation of these systems can enhance safety and reduce labor time, which can further improve project efficiency.

Additionally, complying with evolving structural and environmental regulations is necessary to maintain the reliability and resilience of solar installations.

As demand for solar energy grows, the role of advanced mounting and racking systems will be pivotal in ensuring that installations are safe, efficient and built to last.

