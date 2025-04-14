Poland’s micro-solar growth slows slightly in 2024

Poland surpassed 1.5 million registered renewable energy source (RES) micro-installations by the end of 2024, with total installed capacity reaching 12.7 GW, according to the country’s Energy Regulatory Office (URE).

URE said prosumers – individuals or entities who both consume and produce electricity – owned nearly 98.6% of these systems, accounting for 12.05 GW of capacity and 8.32 TWh of the 8.5 TWh total energy exported to the grid in 2024. Almost all installations (99.7%) are PV systems.

URE recorded 1,544,574 on-grid RES micro-installations at the end of 2024, but noted a continued slowdown in year-on-year growth. The number of new micro-installations grew just 10% in 2024, compared to 15% in 2023 and 41% in 2022. Energy export growth also slowed, rising 17% last year after increases of 26% in 2023 and 110% in 2022.

“This continued, albeit slower, growth of the number of RES installations requires huge investment in the power grid infrastructure,” said Renata Mroczek, vice president of URE. “The actions of this regulator, which include the Charter for Effective Transformation of the Distribution Systems of the Polish Energy Sector (KET), have managed to plan an increase of spending for the upgrade. The operators will slate a total PLN 130 billion ($34.5 billion) for expansion and upgrading the grid.”

Most prosumer systems are concentrated on the networks of Tauron Dystrybucja and PGE Dystrybucja, which together host two-thirds of the total and received the same share of exported energy from micro-installations.

For the first time, URE registered three RES micro-installations owned by prosumer collectives in 2024, with a combined capacity of 0.113 MW and exports totaling 87.8 MWh. But the report does not include data on virtual prosumers, as applicable regulations will only take effect on July 2, 2025.

RES micro-installations benefit from simplified procedures, including fast-tracked grid connections, waived balancing costs, and guaranteed sales to designated “mandatory sellers.” Prosumers operate under either a net-metering or net-billing model, depending on when their systems were connected.

The URE report is based on annual filings from distribution system operators and compiled under Article 6a(2)(1) of Poland’s Renewable Energy Sources Law.

In December 2024, Poland’s URE awarded 198 of 200 successful renewables auction bids to solar projects – including 31 totaling 102 MW (DC) to German utility RWE – as limited wind participation and a lack of valid offers stalled auctions for other technologies.