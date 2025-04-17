Emmvee expands solar module capacity to 6.6 GW

From pv magazine India

Emmvee has inaugurated a 2 GW solar module facility near Bengaluru’s international airport, raising its total module capacity to 6.6 GWp and cell capacity to 2.5 GWp. The expansion marks a significant step in scaling its solar manufacturing footprint in India.

“This is yet another step in the company’s dedication to supporting India’s renewable energy goals and achieving solar manufacturing self-reliance,” said D.V. Manjunatha, Emmvee chairman and managing director.

The new manufacturing unit spans approximately 400,000 square feet and will accommodate more than 500 new employees, including core engineering professionals, senior management, factory operations, and administrative staff. Emmvee currently employs over 2,000 people, and the additional hires will expand its workforce further.

“The new facility will bolster our production capacity, which will enable us to better service our customers,” said Suhas Donthi, president and CEO of Emmvee. “We are not merely increasing capacity but also enhancing our technological advancements and business operations. The unit is designed with advanced automation, multiple level of quality control and is versatile to produce different module sizes and formats.”

Emmvee serves customers across Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America.