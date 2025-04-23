Moldova maintains rejection of four bids from renewables auction

A tender committee responsible for Moldova’s first renewables auction has upheld its decision to reject bids from four companies.
The companies in question – Koron Grup SRL, Simplas Solar Centru SRL, Green Park Energy and SRL EW Energy Wind SRL – filed appeals after their bids to install solar parks were initially declared ineligible.
According to the meeting minutes, the committee rejected the appeals due to a lack of prior experience installing and managing solar parks above 1 MW, non-compliance with bank guarantee requirements, or the absence of prior approval from the council for the “Promotion of Investment Projects of National Importance.”
Moldova launched its first renewables auction in August 2024. It aimed to procure 60 MW of solar and 105 MW of wind, with successful investors securing fixed price guarantees for power generated over periods of 15 years.
The auction was oversubscribed by the time it closed at the end of March 2025, drawing 34 bids for 236.61 MW of solar projects and eight bids for 207.5 MW of wind projects. All bidders are local companies, two of which have foreign founders.
The tender committee, which includes Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu, now plans to examine the technical offers of the remaining bids on April 30.
Earlier this month, the government of Moldova revealed plans to launch a new tender for large renewable energy parks co-located with battery energy storage systems.
Moldova had 344 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
