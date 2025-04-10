Moldova to tender 246 MW of colocated battery storage

From ESS News
Moldova is planning a new tender for the construction of large renewable energy parks colocated with battery energy storage for autumn this year. The timeline for the tender was presented by Carolina Novac, state secretary of the Ministry of Energy, during a business forum this week in Chișinău.
To estimate the target capacity for the procurement exercise, the ministry will conduct energy system analyses and modeling. According to preliminary estimates, a total of 246 MW of battery energy storage will be required. Of this, 72 MW will be needed for automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR), and 174 MW for manual frequency restoration reserve (mFRR).
According to transmission system operator Moldelectrica, around 80 MW can be covered by balancing services provided by local generation units, while another 94 MW will need to come from newly built balancing groups.
