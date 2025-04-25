Sunwoda launches the world’s first 10-metre, 2 MWh mobile energy storage system

From ESS News
Sunwoda Energy has recently unveiled the Sunwoda MESS 2000, the world’s first 10-metre-class mobile energy storage system vehicle with a 2 MWh energy storage capacity. The launch, which took place at the 13th Energy Storage International Summit & Exhibition (ESIE2025), marks a significant step in transitioning mobile storage from an auxiliary emergency resource to a primary power supply solution.
The truck, which has successfully completed 5,000 km of road tests across complex terrain, will enter mass production in May 2025. It is expected to serve a variety of scenarios, including emergency power backup, rapid EV charging, and temporary grid replacement for infrastructure construction.
