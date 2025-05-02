Japan awards 1.4 GW of BESS in second long-term auction

From ESS News
Battery storage accounted for 22% of the awarded capacity in the latest round of Japan’s LTDA, up by around 25% on the first auction. Three big nuclear plants claimed around half the awarded capacity.
In total, 1.4 GW of BESS was allocated, with 27 projects awarded contracts as part of the capacity market. Six of these projects feature durations of six hours or longer, while 21 are for batteries with durations between three and six hours.
BESS was the most oversubscribed technology, with only 20% of the bid capacity awarded.
The auction results were published on April 28. Altogether, Japan’s transmission system operators OCCTO awarded 6.3 GW on a derated basis across 38 projects. This accounted for 47% of the 13.6 GW bid capacity.
