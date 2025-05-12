US-based SEG Solar launches cell production in Indonesia

From pv magazine Australia

Just seven months after construction started on SEG Solar’s new PV cell manufacturing plant on the Indonesian island of Java, the company has announced the successful commissioning of the $480 million factory’s first production line.

SEG Solar said that since breaking ground on the project in September 2024, the plant has completed factory construction, production line commissioning, and the initial manufacture of high-efficiency solar cells.

The first product manufactured at the facility is a self-developed n-type solar cell that SEG Solar said offers “excellent output power and stability” with an average conversion efficiency of 26.4%.

“The commissioning of the plant’s first production line signals the full-scale operational launch of the project’s first phase which is to include four production lines with a total capacity of 2 GW,” the company said, adding that the plant uses double-sided alternating screen-printing equipment that achieves an average cycle time of 0.75 seconds per cell, which is “20% faster than traditional industry standards.”

The intent is for the factory to expand to an annual capacity of 5 GW with SEG Solar aiming to develop a fully vertically integrated industrial chain in Indonesia covering silicon rods, wafers, solar cells, and modules.

SEG Solar said the PV cell factory is one of the first solar projects to be completed in the state-owned industrial estate at Batang, about 390 km east of Jakarta. It claimed that it will help attract other solar industries and enhance Indonesia’s position in the global renewable energy industry supply chain.

“Its successful commissioning offers a replicable model for attracting more PV manufacturers and enhances the park’s industrial cluster effect,” the company said.

SEG Solar said the Indonesia cell plant is a vital component of its global expansion strategy with the completion of the facility marking the company’s move from module production into upstream solar cell manufacturing.

SEG Solar has previously indicated the solar cells and solar panels produced in Indonesia will supply the company’s module factory in the United States and “provide cleaner, traceable green products to markets in the US, Europe, and Indonesia.”