Rising demand for home solar storage in Switzerland

Trade group Swissolar has called for a national energy storage strategy to support the growing popularity of home solar-plus-battery systems in Switzerland.

Image: Swissolar

From ESS News

In Switzerland, roughly every second residential PV system is installed together with a battery energy storage system (BESS).

“Over the past three years, the total number of battery storage systems has doubled almost annually,” stated industry body Swissolar in its first storage market report, published at the organization’s Members’ Day, in Lucerne yesterday.

A key reason for the popularity of home energy storage is a continuing decline in equipment prices which Swissolar estimated at $115/kWh for 2024.

