Rising demand for home solar storage in Switzerland

From ESS News
In Switzerland, roughly every second residential PV system is installed together with a battery energy storage system (BESS).
“Over the past three years, the total number of battery storage systems has doubled almost annually,” stated industry body Swissolar in its first storage market report, published at the organization’s Members’ Day, in Lucerne yesterday.
A key reason for the popularity of home energy storage is a continuing decline in equipment prices which Swissolar estimated at $115/kWh for 2024.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.