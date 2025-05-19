Bluetti Apex 300 with 2.7 kWh battery pricing now available ahead of launch

From ESS News
First announced at CES 2025 in January, Bluetti’s Apex 300 has full pricing available ahead of its availability launch on Indiegogo tomorrow. The all-in-one system offers a versatile energy system for home backup, portable energy, and off-grid living, with a host of accessories depending on your setup.
The Apex 300 features 2.76 kWh of storage capacity and a maximum output of 3.84 kW, with 120V / 240V dual voltage AC output adding flexibility for its energy use. Up to three Apex 300 units can be connected in parallel, increasing output to 11.52 kW and storage capacity to 58 kWh with additional battery modules, dubbed B300K expansion batteries.
