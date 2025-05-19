Jordan kicks off 200 MW solar tender

The government of Jordan has opened a 200 MW solar tender.

According to the invitation to tender, the chosen developer will be responsible for the design, financing, construction, commissioning, ownership, operation and maintenance of the solar facility. It will operate as an independent power producer under a power purchase agreement with a term of 20 to 25 years.

Tender details add that the solar project will be connected to a designated location, the details of which will be provided to the successful applicant.

Once selected, the developer will enter into a memorandum of understanding with Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), permitting them to proceed with measurement campaigns, feasibility studies and technical integration plans for connection to the transmission network.

The application process begins with an expression of interest stage, which must be submitted both electronically and in hard copy to the MEMR by July 15. Applicants are also required to register directly with the ministry.

Jordan’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 2,077 MW at the end of last year, up from 1,990 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).