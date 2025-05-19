Jordan kicks off 200 MW solar tender

The government of Jordan has opened a 200 MW solar tender.
According to the invitation to tender, the chosen developer will be responsible for the design, financing, construction, commissioning, ownership, operation and maintenance of the solar facility. It will operate as an independent power producer under a power purchase agreement with a term of 20 to 25 years.
Tender details add that the solar project will be connected to a designated location, the details of which will be provided to the successful applicant.
Once selected, the developer will enter into a memorandum of understanding with Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), permitting them to proceed with measurement campaigns, feasibility studies and technical integration plans for connection to the transmission network.
The application process begins with an expression of interest stage, which must be submitted both electronically and in hard copy to the MEMR by July 15. Applicants are also required to register directly with the ministry.
Jordan’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 2,077 MW at the end of last year, up from 1,990 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.