Slovenian government approves largest solar project to date

The government of Slovenia has approved a spatial plan for a 30 MW solar project.
The Ministry of Environment, Climate and Energy said on its website that the project will be Slovenia’s largest solar array to date. Slovenian energy company Dravska elektrarna Maribor is listed as the project investor.
The spatial plan, which provides the bases for a building permit, says the project will be installed across the municipalities of Starše, Hajdina, Gorišnica and Markovci in northeastern Slovenia.
The installation will feature eight units in total, five in the village of Zlatoličje and three in the village of Formin. Each unit will have its own transformer station and will be interconnected.
The decree adds that the project will enable synergy between the solar power plant and existing hydroelectric power plants, to optimize the use of renewable sources and improve the stability of the network.
Slovenia installed 298.8 MW of solar in 2024, driven largely by residential installations, taking cumulative capacity to 1.4 GW.
