Bosnia and Herzegovina breaks ground on 125 MW solar plant

Construction has begun on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s largest solar project to date. The 125 MW solar plant will be built in Komanje Brdo, a village in the municipality of Stolac in the south of the country. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place last week.

China’s Norinco International is responsible for the construction, which is expected to take no longer than a year. Once completed, the project, which has received investment of approximately €100 million ($113.2 million), is expected to annually produce 200 GWh of electricity for 30 years.

The administrative government of Stolac said in a statement that the city will earn BAM 3 million ($1.7 million) to BAM 4 million per year in its city budget through concessions and utility fees once the project is completed.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 212 MW at the end of 2024, the same figure reported at the end of 2023, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In April 2024, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launched a tender for three solar plants totaling 28 MW in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Interested developers can apply until May 26.